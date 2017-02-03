Technology Short Take #77

Welcome to Technology Short Take #77. I’ve got a new collection of links and articles from around the Web on various data center-focused technologies.

Networking

Servers/Hardware

There was a fair amount of wailing and gnashing of teeth when Apple updated the MacBook Pro line with the Touch Bar. Some people love it, others absolutely hate it. Jeff Geerling has a great article on why he returned his 2016 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar; it’s definitely worth a read, in my opinion.

Security

Cloud Computing/Cloud Management

If you’ve deployed the vRealize Operations Management Pack for NSX, there’s an option to enable Log Insight integration as well. When this option is checked, NSX will be configured to log to Log Insight as described in this post by Steve Flanders. Normally, that’s not an issue, but be aware that this prevents you from changing the log destinations as they’ll just be changed right back shortly afterward.

Sayli Karmarkar and Vinay Shah of Netflix describe Winston, “an event-driven diagnostic and remediation platform.” What does that mean? Basically, in a nutshell, Winston executes runbooks of automation code in response to events. Have a look at the article for more details.

Steve Schofield shares how to change the Docker default network to persist across reboots with vRealize 7.2.

Operating Systems/Applications

Ben Corrie shares some of his thoughts about the recent GA of vSphere Integrated Containers (VIC).

Flatpak is a (relatively) new application packaging/sandboxing mechanism for Linux applications. This looks really promising, IMHO—I’m excited to see it continue to develop.

Nicolas Malaval has a post describing how to record SSH sessions established through a bastion host. The post is a bit geeky but quite informative, and worth reading if SSH bastion hosts are a key part of your architecture. (Not sure what a bastion host is? Read this post.) Thanks to Maish Saidel-Keesing for pointing out this article.

Who would have thought that one day you’d refer to a Microsoft web site for instructions on configuring something in Linux? That’s exactly what we have here: a Microsoft Azure page with instructions on configuring DHCPv6 for Linux VMs (covering various Linux distributions).

This next post is more than a year old; it’s been sitting in my “folder of articles that I’m going to discuss but haven’t gotten around to yet”. In any case, I think the time is right. The article is by Kelsey Hightower, and in it he discusses how building twelve-factor apps incorrectly can lead to “12 fractured apps” (the title of the article). As I understand it, the basic idea behind Kelsey’s article is that if you’re going to go down the route of containerizing your applications, then you should do it right instead of jimmy-rigging shell scripts and configuration management tools.

Courtesy of Cody Bunch, I found this article on defensive BASH programming, which contains some very useful tips of which I was not aware.

Looks like I’m not the only one making the leap from OS X to Linux—check out this pair of articles on Wesley Moore’s switch (part 1 and part 2). Part 2 is especially helpful for others who might be switching, as it contains a list of Linux apps to replace the OS X equivalents.

Storage

A new, Docker-specific filesystem and graph driver have emerged to address the shortcomings of existing implementations. The new filesystem is called LCFS, or Layer Cloning File System, and you can get more details on LCFS via its GitHub repository.

Virtualization

Career/Soft Skills

John Cook shares a very important aspect of using automation: it’s not necessarily about saving time, but also about saving mental energy.

I often recommend that IT professionals try to improve their understanding of the business side of things. This article on the failure of RethinkDB is a good read that helps, in my opinion, shed some light on the non-technical aspects of a technology business.

That’s all this time around. Here’s hoping you found something useful!